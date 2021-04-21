Can You Recycle Bike Tires? Here's How to Make Sure Yours Get a Second Life

Popping a bike tire is always an excruciating disappointment, but if you live in a city or neighborhood that often leaves potholes unfilled, it can be somewhat inevitable. And although changing your own bike tire is much more cost- and time-efficient than simply having a bike shop do it, shops often know the correct method of disposal for old tires. That said, are a few steps you can take to make sure you're disposing of your bike tires as sustainably as possible.