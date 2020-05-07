How to Recycle Old Tires

Did you know that it’s actually illegal in the U.S. to throw old car tires in the trash? And while tires aren’t something that most people replace regularly, they are quite bulky, and not something that you want taking up space in your garage. So if you recently changed a flat tire, you may be wondering: How can I recycle tires?

Read on for everything you need to know about safely getting rid of car, motorcycle, and bicycle tires.

Where to recycle car tires

Source: iStock

Tires cannot be recycled curbside — but luckily, there are plenty of other ways to recycle car and motorcycle tires.

According to Earth911, many auto shops and tire retailers offer tire recycling. So if your local auto shop is changing your tires for you, ask if they will recycle the old ones. If they can’t, ask if they have suggestions on where you can locally recycle tires.

Most stores that sell tires will automatically recycle your old ones for you for free when you buy new ones — so if you plan to change your tires yourself, it might be worth it to purchase your new tires in person rather than online so that you can give them your old tires to recycle. If you are purchasing your new tires online and changing them yourself, you may still be able to recycle your old tires at a tire retailer or auto shop; however, retailers may charge you a fee for the service, as per Earth911.

Besides auto shops and tire retailers, you may be able to recycle your tires through your local government or a nearby recycling center. Check out your council’s website for info on tire recycling. If you are hoping someone can come pick up your old tires from your home, the junk removal company 1-800-GOT-JUNK picks up old tires from cars, bicycles, trucks, and construction equipment and keeps them out of the landfill.