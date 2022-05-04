Devastating Heat Wave in India and Pakistan Highlights Need for Clean Energy

It’s only spring, but a devastating, record-breaking heat wave has been sweeping across South Asia for weeks. Temperatures reaching over 120 degrees Fahrenheit are threatening the health of numerous people, have shut down schools, and have already caused death by heatstroke in some individuals. But what is the reason for this heat wave in India and Pakistan?

As you could probably imagine, the climate crisis and global heating are at play here, among a few other factors.