The Heat Wave Is Frying Your Fruits, Vegetables, Grains, and Wine

Climate change has been coming for your favorite wines for a while now, but the recent heat waves are wreaking havoc on West Coast grapes. According to HuffPost, vineyards have endured record-breaking temperatures these last few weeks, though experts are relieved it happened early on in the season, so they still have time to recuperate. If the heat wave had taken place later in the season, vineyards could have sustained long-lasting damage.

Certain wineries are combating these problems by trimming less of the leaf canopy to effectively shade the grapes. Workers' hours are also being limited to the early mornings, so they can avoid working in unbearably hot conditions and exposing the fruit to too much sun.

“It is definitely unusual and unprecedented in my career since I’ve been making wine for 20 years here,” Chad Johnson, co-owner of Dusted Valley Vintners in Walla Walla, Wash., told HuffPost.