Rainforest Destruction Surged in 2020, at 12 Percent Increase From 2019

If you thought the devastating Amazon rainforest fires would have woken humans up to stop destroying the world’s pristine forests, think again. According to a new report, rainforest destruction increased by 12 percent from 2019 to 2020, with a total of 12.2 million hectares of tree cover being wiped out in 2020.

Protecting the world’s rainforests is so important — keep reading to learn about these new findings.