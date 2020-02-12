We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > News > Sustainable Living
propolis-bees-1581539326586.jpg
Source: istock

What Is Propolis Used For?

By

If you're at all immersed in the world of natural beauty and naturopathic remedies, you may have heard of propolis at one point or another. But what exactly is propolis?

Read on to learn all the basics about the bee-derived propolis, what it's used for, and to find out if humans actually need it.