Produce Stickers: Are They Edible or Biodegradable?

Although eating produce stickers can be somewhat difficult to avoid, as they're small and stuck to your food, you evidently shouldn't be eating them — ever. Despite the fact that many have reported that produce stickers (aka stick 'ums) are supposedly non-toxic, according to Dirt, the FDA doesn't say they're OK to eat . They also are not biodegradable, and they are often made of questionable ingredients, including: turpentine, petroleum, and urea-formaldehyde resins. Gross!

Instead of attempting to compost, recycle, or simply eat produce stickers, according to Eco Enclose, consumers should be discarding them in landfill trash immediately. Although it's somewhat unfortunate, this is the most viable option for now. You should also wash your produce immediately, as residue can stick to your fruit or vegetable.

And with the new dirty dozen list out now, you should be doing that anyway, to avoid ingesting anything from the growing process, such as pesticides.