2020’s Dirty Dozen and Clean Fifteen Are Here, To Help You Shop for Pesticide-Free Produce

Interestingly, the 2020 Dirty Dozen is exactly the same as the 2019 Dirty Dozen. So if you’ve been buying 2019’s Dirty Dozen items organic since last year, you can continue doing the same.

However, one of the “dirtiest” items this year is one that did not even make the list, because it's not technically fresh produce. For the first time since 2007, the USDA recently tested dried fruit — and 99 percent of the raisin samples tested contained residues of at least two pesticides. Had dried fruit been officially included in the lists this year, raisins would have been No. 1, according to the EWG. Since raisins are dried grapes, it's no surprise that grapes are No. 6 on the Dirty Dozen.