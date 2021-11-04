At COP26, UN Secretary Patricia Espinosa States "Success Is Possible"

Earth’s climate may be in more danger than it’s ever been before, but there are still people out there in the world who are fighting to keep things in balance, such as Patricia Espinosa.

Appointed as Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in 2016, Patricia Espinosa is fighting against climate change through a combination of respectability, statecraft, passion, and the understanding that cooperation is needed above all else.