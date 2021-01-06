The term “ organic ” may simply sound like a buzzword, but it has some pretty stringent requirements — anything donning the exclusive label must be produced without any chemical or synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides. But, even still, how are you supposed to know which foods you should always try eating organic, and for which it’s OK to skip the organic label?

Non-organic simply delineates a crop or animal product that has been grown using pesticides, antibiotics, or artificial growth hormones. Now, when it comes to the Dirty Dozen and Clean Fifteen, we know that it’s okay to eat some “conventional” foods – ie. non-organic – while others are so highly treated with pesticides, that it’s better to always stick to organic. But where does protein powder fall into the mix?

The opposite of organic food is non-organic food, which is also referred to as conventional. These foods have been treated with either genetically modified organisms , fertilizers pesticides, or some other types of chemicals and synthetics.

Food labeled “organic” has to hit several rigorous requirements. To be labeled organic, an organism has to have been produced without any chemicals or synthetics. These include fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides. So, a tomato that was sprayed with herbicide cannot be organic, but also, a cow that hasn’t been fed organic feed cannot make organic milk.

Is organic protein powder good for you?

When checking out our Dirty Dozen and Clean Fifteen list for 2020, you won't find “protein powder” anywhere. However, protein powder can be comprised of different protein sources, which may be considered either “clean” or “dirty.” Protein sources can include many plant-based proteins, such as: hemp, peas, potatoes, soybeans, and rice; or from animal byproducts, including: eggs, milk, casein, and whey.

Article continues below advertisement

Organic protein powder is made with certifiably organic ingredients. If it's made from a whey base, that means the whey was not treated with chemical or synthetic fertilizers or pesticides. Since whey is a protein that comes from the unwanted scraps of milk and cheese, this would mean that the cow that made the milk or cheese was certified organic.

Eating organic means that you can rest assured knowing how your food was made and processed. Since conventional foods do not have to meet the rigorous standards of organic food, you have less information about how your food was grown, treated, and what was used to treat it. As a result, you could be eating food that has been treated with fertilizers, pesticides, and other harmful chemicals.

Article continues below advertisement