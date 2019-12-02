NYC Jails Kick Off Meatless Mondays

View this post on Instagram

There are countless benefits to eating a plant-based diet — not only is it believed to be the single best thing you can do to help the planet, but it’s also proven to have health benefits for your body. But the single greatest impact that veganism has is on the lives of animals. ⁠ ⁠ By going vegan, you are helping to save around 365 animal lives each year (even if you weren’t eating meat every day, there are still many other ways animals die as a result of the animal agriculture industry). Ready to make a change? Click the link in bio to learn more about the benefits of being vegan, and tips for switching to a plant-based diet. ⁠ ⁠ #livegreen #learngreen #vegan #plantbased #sustainability #greenmatters⁠