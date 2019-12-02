Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
NYC Jails Kick Off Meatless Mondays

This fall, New York City expanded its Meatless Mondays program to all 1,800 public school cafeterias across the five boroughs — and now, the city is taking things a step further by bringing Meatless Mondays to NYC jails. Thanks to a partnership between the Department of Correction and Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams, all correctional facilities in NYC are now serving entirely vegetarian menus at breakfast, lunch, and dinner on Mondays. 

According to a press release sent to Green Matters, the new menus launched in NYC jails today, Monday, Dec. 2. The DOC and Adams' office hope this move will help "raise awareness of the health and environmental benefits of a plant-based diet." Taking meat (as well as other animal byproducts such as dairy and eggs) off your plate is one of the most effective ways to lower your environmental impact, save animals, and improve your personal health.