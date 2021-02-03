Parts of Norway Can Sometimes Get up to 24 Hours of Sunlight — Here's Why

One would likely visualize midnight in Norway as dark and blustery, lit up by hundreds of shooting stars — and obviously, the Aurora Borealis. However, that isn't always the case — during certain times of the year, according to Fjord Tours, the Arctic Pole and surrounding countries experience a one-of-a-kind phenomenon called a midnight sun, which appears in the middle of the night for sometimes months at a time. In Norway, it can be seen from the end of April through August.