Jules, aka @smokeyrgreens, is a longtime organic farmer who hails from Atlanta, Ga. The content in his videos varies tremendously, but whether he's showcasing his bountiful worm compost bin or giving an in-depth tutorial on hand-pollination, he's bound to post something educational and beyond intriguing. And if you happen to be in or around the the Atlanta area, definitely keep a look out for his stand at local farmers markets — he seems to love nothing more than working there on the weekends.