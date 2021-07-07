Elon Musk Claims SpaceX Starship Can Collect Space Junk

Elon Musk’s Teslas are making the car industry greener — and now, he claims that his SpaceX rocket can make outer space greener, too. Elon Musk says that the Starship, which he hopes one day will transport humans to Mars, can clean up space by collecting space junk , aka space debris.

Can Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship really collect space junk? Keep reading to learn more about how space junk is plaguing low Earth orbit, and Musk’s claims about the Starship being able to combat it.

Elon Musk says the SpaceX Starship can clean up space junk.

Source: Getty Images A prototype of SpaceX's Starship spacecraft at the company's Texas launch facility on Sept. 28, 2019.

On July 3, 2021, Elon Musk tweeted an image, captioned, “New SpaceX Starlink cover shows transfer orbit from Earth to Mars.” A Twitter user responded, asking the SpaceX CEO if the company has “thought of any way to try to eventually collect space debris.”

Article continues below advertisement

Just two minutes later, Musk responded, writing, “Yes, we can fly Starship around space and chomp up debris with the moving fairing door.” As explained by the SpaceX Starship Users Guide, the Starship’s clamshell fairing door can open in outer space, deploy a payload (equipment such as a satellite or spacecraft), and then close before the Starship returns to Earth.

Yes, we can fly Starship around space & chomp up debris with the moving fairing door — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 3, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

That’s all that Musk shared on the matter for the moment — but the company has commented on it in the past. In October 2020, Gwynne Shotwell, the president and COO of SpaceX, spoke with Time for the magazine’s TIME100 Talks series on YouTube. In the interview, interviewer Patrick Lucas Austin asked Shotwell about the possibility of using Starships to clean up space junk, as pointed out by Space.

"[Starship] has the capability of taking cargo and crew at the same time. And so it's quite possible that we could leverage Starship to go to some of these dead rocket bodies — other people's rockets, of course — basically, go pick up some of this junk in outer space,” she told Time in October. “It’s not gonna be easy, but I do believe that Starship offers the possibility of doing that."

Article continues below advertisement