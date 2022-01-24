There’s a Real-Life "Death Star" Moon in Outer Space — And It Might Have an Underground Ocean

“If [the "Death Star" moon] has an ocean, it represents a new class of small, ‘stealth’ ocean worlds with surfaces that do not betray the ocean’s existence,” SwRI’s Dr. Alyssa Rhoden explained in the institute's press release, saying that since it isn't completely frozen, it could be more livable than anyone had previously thought.

She continued: “Because the surface of [the moon] is heavily cratered, we thought it was just a frozen block of ice."