Are Any Vegetables Dangerous?

When one thinks about vegetables, one usually doesn’t think of the word dangerous. From a young age, we’re told that vegetables are good for us, that they make up the largest section of the fabled food pyramid, and that we need to eat them if we’re going to grow up big and strong. However, some people wonder what, if any, are the most dangerous vegetables.

Off the bat, no vegetables are dangerous because of their nutritional content, but because of our own shortsighted farming processes.