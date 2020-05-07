4 Fun Milk Carton Crafts to Do With Kids

Getting crafty by upcycling items that would normally go to waste is always a good (and fun!) idea. But couple that with coronavirus quarantine and most of us have never felt so much like Martha Stewart in our lives.

One such type of craft that is awesome for showing off your #QuarantineCreativity is upcycling used milk carton containers into something new. There are tons of upcycling ideas out there for milk cartons, so no matter what kind of DIY you’re looking for, it’s definitely out there. (Or if not, bring your vision to life and make it a true DIY, without a set of instructions!)

So, until the milkman comes back, leaving glass containers of 2 percent or 1 percent by our front porches each night, the most sustainable thing we can do is upcycle, upcycle, upcycle — and if you have your dairy-free milk in a carton, you can use those, too!

To make your own milk carton animals at home, print out the downloadable templates and cut them out with a scissor. If you’re working with younger kids, you might want to take the reins on the cutting. Next, rinse out the milk cartons so there is no residual milk in there that could potentially spoil. Once the insides of the milk cartons are dry, fold the prints according to the marks on them. Glue the printout to each milk carton, cutting away the excess paper at the bottom. Using a scalpel, cut off the top of the edge of the carton.

This idea, adapted from Recycled Crafts , requires milk cartons (duh!), a scalpel (or scissors), and paper glue. You will also need the downloadable animal templates , which are available to save and print at Make n Create .

Crafting with kids? They will absolutely love transforming stinky, old milk cartons into new and improved animal containers to house their belongings. These containers can be used to organize magazines or books, school-related paperwork, or even arts and crafts supplies like markers, colored pencils, pens, pencils, scissors, and more.

Birdhouse or Bird Feeder

Are you and your kids more interested in the birds flitting in and out of your backyard now more than ever? (If so, you’re not alone — quarantine really has a way of making a person care about their backyard wildlife!) Give the birdies in your yard some space to nest and thrive by upcycling an old milk carton into some luxurious digs for your new winged tenants. To make this milk carton birdhouse — inspired by Kinsey Dulaney on Instagram — you will need paint, permanent makers, glue, pieces of cardboard, a scissor (or scalpel), popsicle sticks, and additional arts and crafts supplies with which to decorate the house.

First, make sure to wash out the inside of your milk carton. You don’t want any residual milk sloshing around inside and stinking up the birdhouse. Once the inside is dry, paint the entire milk carton the color of your choice. Wait for the exterior paint to dry before decorating. You can use permanent markers to draw shapes, decorations or even a window, glue on pom-poms, or pipe cleaners. When all the decorations dry, it’s time to make the roof. Glue two square-shaped pieces of cardboard in a “V” shape at the top of the milk carton, on both sides of the milk carton’s cap.