Russia-Ukraine Conflict Is a Stark Reminder of the Military’s Impact on Climate Change

As a country, the U.S. is already No. 2 on the list of CO2 emissions by country — with China in the No. 1 spot, India at No. 3, and Russia at No. 4, as per Worldometer.

According to the Conflict and Environment Observatory (CEOBS), an organization that aims to educate the public on the environmental and humanitarian consequences of the military, one of the primary drivers of military energy use is fuel use. This includes energy used at military bases, as well as fuel used to power military equipment and transportation vessels.