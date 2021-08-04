Met Gala to Serve Fully Plant-Based Menu for the First Time

Typically held the first Monday in May, the 2021 Met gala has been pushed back to Monday, Sept. 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s Met gala theme is In America: A Lexicon of Fashion , with a dress code of American Independence — and it looks like the Met kitchen will be honoring that by not taking independence away from any innocent animals.

This week, Vogue reported that 10 up-and-coming chefs — Fariyal Abdullahi, Nasim Alikhani, Emma Bengtsson, Lazarus Lynch, Junghyun Park, Erik Ramirez, Thomas Raquel, Sophia Roe, Simone Tong, and Fabian von Hauske — will each create their own sustainable, plant-based recipe for the event’s fully vegan menu.

“They represent what the food scene in New York today looks like … what the next generation of food looks like, tastes like, where it lives,” Marcus Samuelsson, the chef and restaurateur who chose the 10 lucky chefs, told Bon Appétit .

“We thought it was important to really talk about what’s present, what’s happening — how food is changing in America,” Samuelsson continued. “We want to be the future of American food, of plant-based food. That conversation is happening now.”

The Met gala menu has yet to be revealed — but for a taste of the chefs’ cooking styles, check out Vogue’s Instagram page over the next few weeks, where they will be showcasing the chefs creating plant-based summer recipes (the ones served at the Met gala will be different).