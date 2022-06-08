War Causes Cholera Outbreak in Major Ukraine City, Leaving Residents “Drowning in Garbage and Sewage”

To many, cholera seems like a problem of the past — something that we no longer have to deal with. However, that sadly isn't the case in Ukraine right now.

Ukraine's city of Mariupol is facing a massive cholera outbreak, which is being attributed to mass burials from the ongoing war, as well as limited access to safe drinking water. Government officials are attempting to figure out what to do, though finding a solution is difficult with the ongoing problems with Russia.