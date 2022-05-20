Washington State Gas Is in Short Supply: Here’s What You Should Know

Filling up your tank just got even more stressful. On top of the environmental impact your gas car leaves behind, it's also doing a number on your bank account. Gas prices have been soaring across the country, which is likely due to the recent ban on Russian oil, as well as the gas leases that are no longer being sold in the Gulf of Mexico.

And things are worst in the PNW — right now, Washington state gas prices are at an all-time high, and they could hit almost $5 per gallon by Memorial Day.