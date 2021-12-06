Is Racecar Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. Vegan?

Despite Earnhardt's solid track record, we're led to believe he doesn't lead a plant-based lifestyle. First off, on Best Foods' website, Earnhardt has a featured family recipe for Chicken Macaroni Casserole. If that's what he's cooking up in the kitchen, he seemingly doesn't follow a vegan diet.

Earnhardt also recently partnered with southern fried chicken chain, Bojangles, renamed his podcast studio Bojangles Studio, and frequently invites people from the company to speak on his show.