The ‘Bad Manners’ (Formerly ‘Thug Kitchen’) Team On What Inspired Their New Cookbook (Exclusive)

GM: What is your biggest piece of advice for someone who's thinking about making their life more eco-friendly?

MD: Don't try to change overnight. People — just like with diets or anything else — go whole hog. They throw everything out in their house and it's just like, be honest with yourself. Let yourself make these gradual changes because that's how they stick. You change your lifestyle. If you go immediately and try to be like, "OK, I'm not gonna use these types towels, I'm going to go vegan, etc." And you can't make all those changes at one time, because then you're gonna fail. And then you're gonna be hard on yourself and you're not going to do it again. So just slowly make incremental changes over time. Then all of a sudden, in two years from now, you're not going to recognize your habits, you're gonna be living a different kind of life, because that's the intention you were putting out into the world and the choices you're making.

And eating seasonally is another great way for people to start paying more attention to where food comes from. Because why are you buying strawberries in December? They're gonna taste like s—t. They came from a bazillion miles away. Plus, it's such a pleasure to look forward to strawberry season.