6 Kid-Friendly Insect Repellents That Are Totally Family-Safe

6 Kid-Friendly Insect Repellents That Are Totally Family-SafeBy Lizzy Rosenberg
May. 4 2021, Published 3:31 p.m. ET
Although we love outdoor summer adventures, we can't say we love the mosquitos or ticks that generally come with warmer temperatures. And while many pest repellents may be effective in fending off bugs, many of them contain chemicals that can harm your health, your family's health, and the planet's health. So, with that in mind, we've compiled a few of our favorite kid-friendly insect repellents on the market, so you and your family can enjoy the great outdoors care-free.
Wondercide Insect Repellent for Kids + Family
Wondercide creates a wide range of plant-based products that protect your family, pets, and backyard from pests. Each of the brand's products are biodegradable, and contain no artificial colors, fragrances, or toxic ingredients — but one product you'll want to have on you at all times this summer is the Insect Repellent for Kids + Family. It's DEET-free, aromatherapeutic, and it fends off mosquitoes, ticks, and beyond.
Babyganics Natural DEET-Free Insect Repellent
Babyganics Natural DEET-Free Insect Repellent is another all-time fave — with exclusively plant-based ingredients and no chemical residue, parabens, sulfates, phthalates, artificial fragrances, dyes, or DEET, it keeps away gnats, flies, and mosquitos safely. And it includes 100 percent natural essential oils such as citronella, peppermint, rosemary, lemongrass, and geranium, which make it smell nice and fresh. It's also never tested on animals — always a plus.
California Baby Natural Bug Blend Bug Repellent Spray
If anyone in your family has sensitive skin, or if you have any young ones in the family, we recommend trying California Baby Natural Bug Blend Bug Repellent Spray. It's made from vegetable- and plant-based ingredients, it's super gentle, and is scented with citronella, lemongrass, and cedar pure essential oils. It may need to be applied more frequently, but it's totally worth it if you're exploring the outdoors with sensitive skin.
Murphy's Naturals Lemon Eucalyptus Oil Insect Repellent Spray
If the smell of many chemical-based insect repellents is what tends to bother you, Good Housekeeping recommends trying Murphy's Naturals' Lemon Eucalyptus Oil Insect Repellent Spray for a "strong, refreshing scent." Providing up to 6 hours of mosquito protection, it contains all plant-based ingredients, such as — 30 percent Lemon Eucalyptus Oil (Citriodiol), 70 percent Distilled Water, and Corn Ethanol, to be exact. It's totally free of DEET, synthetic fragrances, and harsh chemicals.
Kinfield Golden Hour Repellent
If you aren't already familiar with Kinfield, it's a self care company that's uses all sustainable packaging and sustainably-sourced ingredients. The company offers a recycling program to help customers get rid of finished products and it's a member of 1% for the Planet. The brand's Golden Hour bug spray is clean and DEET-free, repelling mosquitos with Indonesian citronella, and it smells like citrus and vanilla, which is an amazing step-up from your average bug spray.
DIY Mosquito Repellent
A while back we wrote about a DIY mosquito repellent that's all-natural, inexpensive to make, and a guaranteed safe product for your family. All you need to do is blend equal parts water and witch hazel, as well as 30 drops of citronella and 10 drops of lemon eucalyptus essential oil. If you'd prefer a different scent, you can also try citronella, lavender, geranium, lemongrass, or lemon eucalyptus essential oils — it's entirely your choice.