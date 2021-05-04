6 Kid-Friendly Insect Repellents That Are Totally Family-Safe

Although we love outdoor summer adventures, we can't say we love the mosquitos or ticks that generally come with warmer temperatures. And while many pest repellents may be effective in fending off bugs, many of them contain chemicals that can harm your health, your family's health, and the planet's health. So, with that in mind, we've compiled a few of our favorite kid-friendly insect repellents on the market, so you and your family can enjoy the great outdoors care-free.