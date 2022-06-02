Kavaan the Elephant’s Life Story Is Beyond Triumphant

Although elephants are truly one of the most precious creatures on the planet, many of them are mistreated. Though many zoos and circuses have banned the use of elephants, a staggering number of elephants have been injured and killed for the sake of entertainment. And even many sanctuaries aren't quite as wholesome as they make themselves out to be.

But the story of Kavaan the elephant is truly heartwarming — we're glad to see that despite going through hard times, he's living a good life now.