Climate Envoy John Kerry's History of Working to Protect the Planet

Kerry has had an extensive history with climate activism. Since 1985, his voting record shows that he has almost always voted in the name of the environment. In 1992, according to The Guardian, he attended the first Rio Earth summit , and in 2007, he wrote This Moment on Earth: Today’s New Environmentalists and Their Vision for the Future alongside his wife, Teresa Heinz Kerry, which detailed society's need to work together and find viable solutions to curb global warming.

During Barack Obama's presidency, as secretary of state, Kerry helped negotiate the Paris Climate Agreement , encouraging over 200 countries to take action, as per The New York Times. In 2019, he and John Kasich started World War Zero , an organization that brings together politicians and scientists to tackle environmental issues that affect marginalized groups nationwide. Together, the group looks for solutions for unclean water, air pollution, and more, to make planet Earth an all-around safer place.

As of 2021, Kerry is working as President Biden's "Climate Czar" or Special Presidential Envoy for Climate. According to The BBC, Kerry recently spoke in London, urging the top 20 polluting nations, which contribute to 81 percent of the planet's emissions, to continue reducing their impact.

"China, the U.S., Russia, India, the EU, Korea, Japan and others all have to be part of this effort," he said, according to The BBC. "20 countries. 81 percent of the emissions."