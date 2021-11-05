Is Former Nickelodeon Star and 'Wild 'N Out' Star, Nick Cannon, Actually Vegan?

If you grew up in the 90s, you most likely remember the name Nick Cannon — the rapper and former Nickelodeon star joined the popular TV series, All That, during its fifth season. Then, he went on to host various TV shows on the kid's cable network. Now, the 41-year-old is currently hosting the VH1 series Wild 'N Out, and also owns a plant-based restaurant in Los Angeles, Calif. For many, this begs the question: is Nick Cannon vegan ? Or does he simply enjoy the sporadic plant-based meal?

Speculations about Cannon's diet first started in 2019, when the TV presenter took to Facebook with a video in which he was raving about a vegan meal he'd eaten at North Carolina's plant-based soul food restaurant, VelTree.

“This is, uh, chicken, well… or something like it! It tastes better than chicken! It feels better than chicken,” he said, encouraging others who might be skeptical to try it out. “Veltree — they’re doing it. I haven’t had chicken in I don’t know how long. I’ve got it now.”