DeAndre Jordan Scores Major Vegan Points For Launching Meatless Cooking Series

Jordan plant-based journey has been truly inspiring. According to an interview with CU360 , Jordan grew up in Texas eating quite a bit of barbecue, but decided to stop eating meat for health and environmental reasons. When he initially adopted the veg lifestyle in 2018, his family and friends were shocked, to say the least, but he said that eventually, they started to come around to it. In fact, he's since influenced many others to lower their meat intake, including some of his teammates.

"Your experience is your own and you'll see, 'this works for me, this doesn't work for me,'" he explained in the 2020 interview.

And since he's dropped meat, he's proven many people with incorrect assumptions about the vegan diet wrong.

"You don't necessarily need to have meat to build muscle and to get protein," Jordan explained in the interview, knocking down the popular assumption that vegans have trouble building muscle or finding proper sources of protein.