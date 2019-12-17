Does CBD Cause Liver Damage?

Hemp is also a multi-faceted substance, as it can be used as a material; clothing, biofuel, rope, insulation, textiles — you name it, and you can make it out of hemp. Hemp even grows quickly and sustainably, making it the ideal option for a plastic alternative. “Plastic” made from hemp is often referred to as “ bioplastic .” If you’re wondering why the plastic industry hasn’t been completely taken over by the healthier, more sustainable option of bioplastic, you can thank the plastic lobbyists for that. (At least, this far.) That’s not to say that it won’t eventually. According to Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fred, whose speech was picked up by Politifact , “What most people don’t understand is that hemp has 25,000 to 35,000 known usages. That means it is going to be something that is going to replace plastics, and Styrofoam, and concrete.”

You may have also heard of hemp seeds, which can be eaten raw, used for baking, added to beverages like smoothies, or made into an oil. They’re totally edible and are more and more being made into an oil to make use of hemp in the beauty industry. (Think CBD face masks, serums, shampoo, conditioner, body lotions, soap, etc.)

Much like hemp, CBD also can’t get you high. CBD is actually derived from hemp and is a chemical compound called “cannabinoids” originally found in the cannabis plant. The key difference in hemp versus CBD is that CBD is made by extracting the oil and diluting it with a carrier oil. Carrier oils could be coconut, hemp seed oil, avocado, almond, etc.