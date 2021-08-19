Pesticides Don't Only Affect Land Animals — They Can Affect Marine Life, Too

At the start of 2021, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans approved the use a fish-killing pesticide called rotenone to kill the invasive smallmouth bass living in New Brunswick, Canada's Miramichi watershed, according to CBC. The lake would be treated for two days in August, and then once more later on, killing all the fish in the treated water. The Atlantic Salmon Federation is working to delay this process, and since Monday, Aug. 15, women from the tribe have been canoeing across the lake in protest.

Chief Barry LaBillois sent a detailed report to Jeff Carr, the provincial environment minister of New Brunswick at the time, reiterating the fact that the use of pesticides is too risky, as it can harm aquatic life longterm. Although the smallmouth bass is supposedly taking over the salmon's habitat and eating its food, this would be a huge disservice to the salmon and other native marine life. It would also cause irreparable harm to the Wolastoqey First Nations, who depend on the Miramichi watershed's salmon population for food.

The Wolastoqey First Nations' lawyer, Charles Bryant, said the tribe was not properly consulted on this matter, though they are technically legally obligated to do so.

"They're not saying it's an unconditional no, that this project cannot proceed," he told CBC. "The Wolastoqey mothers and grandmothers are respectful of the process and the decisions of their communities, but this has not gone to their communities yet. The consultation is not complete."