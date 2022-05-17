IKEA to Sell SunPower Solar Panels in Select U.S. Stores

IKEA to Sell SunPower Solar Panels in Select U.S. StoresBy Sophie Hirsh
May. 17 2022, Published 2:49 p.m. ET
Soon, eco-conscious customers will be able to buy solar panels at IKEA stores in the U.S. — but will customers have to build them themselves?
If you’re interested in outfitting your home with solar panels, shopping for SunPower solar panels at an IKEA store could be an easy way to get started. Keep reading for everything we know so far.
SunPower solar panels will be sold at IKEA stores in the U.S.
In May 2022, IKEA U.S. partnered with SunPower, a company that makes residential solar panels, to launch a new program called Home Solar with IKEA, as per a press release shared with Green Matters. Beginning in the fall of 2022, members of the IKEA Family customer loyalty program will be able to shop for SunPower’s solar panels at IKEA stores across California, “with a goal of reaching other markets over time.”
So while the initial launch will be concentrated to just one state this fall, if all goes well, it seems likely that IKEA customers across the U.S. will eventually be able to shop for SunPower solar panels as well.
Anyone can join the IKEA Family for free. Just sign up here, and you’ll be eligible to buy SunPower solar panels at IKEA once they launch this fall, in addition to accessing occasional discounts and perks, as well as a free hot drink every time you go to your local IKEA.
According to IKEA Canada’s website, the Home Solar program was designed to “make clean energy available to many people” by selling affordable solar panels that will reduce buyers’ environmental impact as well as their energy bills.
"The launch of Home Solar with IKEA will allow more people to take greater control of their energy needs, and our goal is to offer the clean energy service at additional IKEA locations in the future,” Javier Quiñones, IKEA U.S.’s CEO & Chief Sustainability Officer, said in a statement.
"We are thrilled to deliver exceptional solar products to IKEA customers through a unique and simplified buying experience," added SunPower CEO Peter Faricy. "Together with IKEA, we can help introduce the incredible benefits of solar to more people and deliver on our shared value of making a positive impact on the planet."
As reported by the Financial Post, IKEA was selling residential solar panels in 11 markets as of August 2021. It will certainly be exciting to see this program continue to grow, as making residential solar panels accessible to more homes can only benefit our planet.
How do solar panels help the environment? They are a sustainable way to generate your own electricity.
There are endless benefits to outfitting your home with solar panels. While most homes derive power from fossil fuels, homes that use solar panels generate their own energy from the sun. The sun is a source of renewable energy, so if your panels get enough sun to power your entire home, you’ll be massively reducing your personal environmental impact, and simultaneously helping reduce humanity’s dependence on fossil fuels.
Additionally, installing solar panels on your house can greatly reduce your energy bills over time. Of course, there will be the upfront investment of purchasing and installing the panels on your roof — but eventually, you can save significant amounts of money.
According to Forbes, the average price of solar panels is about $16,000; and according to Project Sunroof, over 20 years, you can save $18,000 on your electricity bill by using solar panels. So, taking good care of your solar panels could essentially eliminate your electricity costs. Installing solar panels can also increase the value of your home.