This Swimming Robot Fish Can Absorb Microplastics From the Ocean

The study notes that typically, soft robots are made of hydrogels or silicone rubber, which are difficult to make functional, and can easily break; so instead, the researchers created an elastomer actuator, which is known for being able to mimic the natural motions of vertebrae animals. They were inspired to try this material after studying nacre, aka mother-of-pearl, as it is both strong and flexible, as per a news release shared by the American Chemical Society .