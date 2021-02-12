Puppy Love: How to Tell Your Dogs You Love Them

This is perhaps the most important one. We all have things that keep us busy or distracted throughout the day, be it work, our cell phones, chores, or the internet. Pet parenting is more than just picking up a dog, training them, and taking them for granted. You are everything to your dog, so take a few minutes now and then to show them that they matter. It’s good for your mental health and it’s good for theirs. The love you give is, and always has been, the love you get in return.