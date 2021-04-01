If you’re a millennial or a part of Generation X, then you are probably as bitten by the nostalgia bug as the rest of us. We love reminiscing about the days of popping a Disney VHS tape in the VCR to enjoy a modern classic. Fortunately or unfortunately, the age of the VHS tape came and went, only to be replaced by other, slightly less polluting means of entertainment. In this digital age of streaming, even the most nostalgic might find themselves wondering how to recycle old VHS tapes .

How to recycle VHS tapes:

VHS tapes can be recycled in several ways: they can be turned back into usable, though slightly downcycled plastics, or they can be sold or donated to people who might want to watch them again. Believe it or not, some people still have functioning VCRs that will allow them to play VHS tapes.

VHS tapes and VCRs are both generally considered e-waste, and there are many e-waste recycling companies out there that will take them off your hands. Earth911 has a wonderful recycling locator that can help you find e-waste recycling companies in your area. Some mainstream stores like Best Buy will accept old electronics for recycling, such as VCRs, though you'll have to contact your local store to see if it will take VHS tapes as well. If that fails, try GreenDisk, an online e-waste recycling service for VHS tapes, CDs, laptops, or anything old and techy.

If you don’t have any e-waste recycling services in your area, contact your local municipality or sanitation department for more information. In general, most cities do not accept VHS tapes in curbside recycling, but some do. At the same time, some municipalities might make exceptions or else have special e-waste recycling days where residents can drop off old VHS tapes or even VCRs.

