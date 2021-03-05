Here's How Much Food Different Countries Waste Every Year

Growing up, your parents probably guilted you into eating broccoli by saying that hungry communities across the globe could be eating it instead. And although that bit of wasted food was seemingly minuscule, the amount of waste your community produces on a daily makes a big impact. Decomposing food emits greenhouse gases, and the amount of water and emissions required to grow and sell produce is astronomical. Hunger is also still a rampant problem that many communities grapple with regularly.