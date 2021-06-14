When will the cicadas go away?

The funny thing is, scientists just don't know yet. According to National Geographic, the reason behind this long-term lifestyle are as yet unknown to entomologists. The prevailing theory is that their lifecycles work in tandem with glacial cycles, but this theory has as many holes as there will be cicadas in the coming months. All we know for sure is that cicadas prefer warm weather, and they won't emerge unless the soil around them has reached the proper 65 degrees Fahrenheit or warmer.