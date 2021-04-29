What Is the Lifespan of a Cicada? Here's How Long They'll Be Sticking Around in 2021

Once their eggs have been fertilized, female cicadas seek out branches in which to lay them. Using their sharp ovipositor, the females cut slits into the branch, where they deposit all 500 of their eggs. As soon as that process is over, the female allows herself to fall off the tree branch. If the fall doesn’t kill her, the exertion of the past month, or a predator, certainly will. Males will usually live a few days longer, according to Pets on Mom, but they’re just as doomed in the long run.