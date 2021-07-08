The Heat Dome Has Killed Upwards of 1 Billion Marine Animals in Canada

If you aren't familiar with the term “ heat dome ,” CTV News defines it as, "a strong ridge of high pressure that traps warm air underneath it like a dome, allowing the sun to bake the earth below, creating a heat wave that lingers for days." And since Canada's west coast is unusually dry this season, people in the area are facing the worst of the current heat wave.

“We've had a record dry spring in the Okanagan, moisture amounts in southern Alberta are maybe half of what they were since the beginning of the year. So, there's a lot more energy of the sun going to warming the air and very little going to evaporate the moisture,” Environment Canada senior climatologist, David Phillips, told CTV News.

“This is sort of like a double whammy. This is why the heat is building. Nothing is going to kick this bully out of the way and it’s going to deter any weather from trying to come into it," he continued.

The Washington Post says blatantly that the cause of the heat dome is human-induced climate change — so if you needed another reason to do your part, do it for Canada's degrading marine life.