Learn How to Make a DIY Bird Feeder With Your Kids

Coronavirus may have kept us cooped up for the majority of March (and it looks like it will be most of April, too), but that doesn’t mean we need to stay inside 24/7. In fact, one thing you can do to bide the time — and this idea is totally family- and kid-friendly, too — is to make a DIY bird feeder at home just in time for the birds to come back north for Spring. After all, the rules say nothing about going out in your own yard!