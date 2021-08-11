Habitat for Humanity Is Now 3D-Printing Houses — and This Family of Two Is Moving Into One (Exclusive)

“Habitat is the perfect partner because we share the same mission – affordable housing for those in need,” Mannheimer tells Green Matters exclusively via email. “We must get back to helping working people achieve the American dream, and that begins with home ownership. Our partnership [with Habitat for Humanity] takes this cause on directly, and we plan to continue this relationship for years to come.”

Typically, Habitat for Humanity relies on staff members and volunteers to build its homes the old-fashioned way. People can get involved with the nonprofit by working on local homebuilding projects, or by joining a volunteer trip in another U.S. city or somewhere abroad. But as 3D-printing homes becomes more accessible, if Habitat for Humanity chooses to build more homes this way, the nonprofit could save on a lot of costs — which means more homes could ultimately be built.

Concrete is also often more durable traditional homebuilding materials like brick and wood, meaning these 3D-printed homes could last longer and better withstand natural disasters — making them sustainable in the long term.