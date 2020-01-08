For the past 17 months, Greta Thunberg has dedicated her life to climate activism more than pretty much anyone else on the planet, which has led to various organizations honoring her with awards and prize money. That has led some people to believe that she is a paid activist, doing what she does for money and not for the noble reasons she claims.

One reason the paid activist rumors are still around is because of an image of Greta on the cover of a fictional magazine called People with Money that circulated the internet in September 2019. The cover (and attached online article) claimed that the teen was one of the world’s highest-paid activists. According to Snopes, a satirical website called MediaMass created the cover — and it has used the same template for many other fake news stories over the years. Unfortunately, the faux magazine cover spread, helping perpetuate the theory that Greta was a paid activist.

Not only is that cover fake, but Greta has dispelled notions that she is being paid for her work by turning away and donating nearly all the money she has made since becoming famous. For example, in July, Greta was awarded the Freedom Prize from France’s Normandy region. She promptly donated her winnings of €25,000 (about $27,993 USD) to climate justice charities, according to The Hill.

And in June 2019, Greta published a book of her speeches titled No One Is Too Small to Make A Difference. All earnings from that book — as well as the new edition of her mother’s memoir, Scenes from the Heart — are being donated to charity, according to The Guardian.

If Greta was really in this for the cash, that would mean she was pretty bad at her job, since she never keeps any of the money she earns.