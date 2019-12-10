Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Source: LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images

Greta Thunberg Has Perfect Response to Brazilian President Calling Her a "Pirralha"

Greta Thunberg couldn't care less what her opponents think of her — but that doesn't mean she isn't paying attention to the critics. Because if she wasn't, she'd miss opportunities for hilarious clap backs. The most recent example? Her genius response to Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro calling her a "pirralha," the Brazilian word for brat.

Instead of being upset or publicly replying to the word the Brazilian leader used to describe Greta to reporters, Greta made a simple yet bold move: She changed her Twitter bio to read "Pirralha." 

greta-thunberg-twitter-1576011706021.png
Source: Greta Thunberg/Twitter