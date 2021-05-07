The Grand Canyon Is Letting 12 Hunters Kill Bison. 45,000 Applied.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), the North Rim’s bison growing population became an issue in September 2017, when the agency counted about 600 bison in the area. The herd of several hundred bison had taken over the North Rim, and over the past few years, the population has continued to grow, and the animals have been “grazing and trampling on water, vegetation, soils, and archaeological sites,” as per the NPS. The agency also claims that the animals have been interfering with visitor experiences.

In 2017, the NPS determined that 200 bison would need to be removed from the North Rim, through a combination of “lethal removal” (aka slaughter), non-lethal capture, and live removal.

However, the live and non-lethal methods presumably were not enough — in September 2021, the NPS will kick off a “pilot lethal removal program” of bison on the Grand Canyon’s North Rim.