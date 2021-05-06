You've probably heard the phrase "adopt don't shop" over and over again, and there's a good reason for it — puppies sold in pet stores often come from commercial-scale dog breeding operations called puppy mills. The dogs and their puppies are confined in shockingly small spaces, and they're often uncared for or mistreated. Meanwhile, there are so many homeless dogs in need of homes, which is why we're beyond thrilled that as of Wednesday, May 5, 2021, New York has finally banned puppy mills for good.