To Prevent the Wildlife Trade, Wealthy Countries Should Pay Low-Income Countries, Researchers Suggest

As previously mentioned, the researchers behind a new study are now suggesting wealthy countries offer financial incentives to low-income countries with high rates of wildlife trading, according to BBC News . The study, titled “ International socioeconomic inequality drives trade patterns in the global wildlife market ,” argues that over a certain period of time, this scheme would help lower wildlife trade as low-income countries would find fewer reasons to have to resort to it.

They also hope the pandemic — and China's wildlife trading ban — will inspire more countries to stop.

"To avoid returning to business as usual, we should take advantage of the public's awareness of the possible consequences of consuming wildlife products to reduce demand, and make the Chinese ban on wildlife consumption permanent," Jia Huan Liew of the University of Hong Kong, who led the new study, told BBC News.