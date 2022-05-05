Fungi-Based Meat Alternatives Are Healthy — And Eco-Friendly

As more and more people are beginning to cut back on meat — whether it's for dietary or environmental reasons — a plethora of plant-based meat alternatives have entered the market. Beyond, Impossible, and Gardein are only a few of the mega popular brands, which are made from ingredients like peas and soy, but now, a new plant-based protein is starting to gain traction.

Fungi-based meats are supposedly great for you, and for the environment. But are they better than other meat alternatives?