By 2025, Some of the Florida Keys Could Be Submerged Due to Rising Sea Levels

Much of the Florida Keys' main roads will likely be underwater by 2025 , with king tides rising at an alarming rate, according to The Miami Herald. And although taking preventative measures to save the roads would be ideal, it's practically unaffordable. Simply elevating 155 miles of Monroe County roads, which could face total submergence by 2045, could cost $1.8 billion. The remaining roads that will be submerged by 2025, minus highways and city roads, could amount to a whopping $750 million.

These types of projects are pricier in flood -prone communities because require far more than an asphalt overlay. Workers must install pipes to remove water from the road, and pumps to clean it before its dumped back into the ocean. Some of the roads may only need to be elevated a few feet, but a supportive foundation is what's most important, as water levels in the area will have risen 6 feet by 2100. Right now, though, it's unclear where Monroe County will get the funds for these projects.

It seems as though politics may be in the way of saving parts of the Keys' communities.

“We are not bringing [funding] up this session due to the current leadership in Tallahassee. We have not abandoned the idea and plan to bring it forward again during the 2023 session,” Monroe County’s administrator, Roman Gastesi, told The Miami Herald.

Hopefully officials come up with a solution soon, though, because these floods appear to be inevitable.