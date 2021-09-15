Thousands of Dolphins Were Killed During Faroe Islands' Annual Controversial "Grind"

In many cultures, dolphins are considered sacred — though sadly, they're now heavily endangered due to water pollution, overfishing, and the effects of global warming. That's why conservationists are enraged after upwards of 1,400 dolphins were slaughtered during the Faroe Islands' annual "Grind." The footage from the day-long hunt is gruesome, to say the least, and it's drawn tremendous controversy from both Faroese and global activists worldwide.

"It's an absolute disgrace," British animal rights activist, Dominic Dyer, told CBS News . "And Denmark needs to be held for account for this... It's disgusting. It shames the world."

Why were 1,400 dolphins slaughtered in the Faroe Islands?

The Faroe Islands' Grind is a controversial, annual whale and dolphin hunt that's held within the Danish Territory, to provide food to locals. According to Whaling.fo, which provides information on dolphin and whale hunting in the Faroe Islands, it's super regulated with strict laws, but according to The Guardian, even locals were horrified by this year's killings, as it was the largest massacre of its kind in history – surpassing numbers from one season in Japan's infamous "Cove." .

Hunters slayed a "superpod" that consisted of about 1,500 dolphins, and branches of local animal rights organizations such as Sea Shepherd were absolutely devastated. "On Sunday night a super-pod of 1428 Atlantic White-Sided Dolphins was driven for many hours and for around 45 kilometers by speed boats and jet-skis into the shallow water at Skálabotnur beach in the Danish Faroe Islands, where every single one of them was killed," reads a tweet from the nonprofit.

And although it's a known "rule" of Grind to kill the animals quickly, the dolphins were lured to Eysturoy's Skálabotnur beach where they were left writhing, before they were ultimately slaughtered. The chair of Grind's hunting association, Heri Petersen, said the event was executed improperly and irresponsibly this year. “I’m appalled at what happened,” he stated, as per The Guardian. “The dolphins lay on the beach writhing for far too long before they were killed.”

