Meet the Flummels of ‘Extinct’, Netflix’s Newest Animated Film About the Dangers of Extinction

Extinct might seem like a silly movie about donut-shaped animals, but its message is one that’s all too important in today’s world. Humanity’s influence has caused the extinction of countless native species throughout our history, and despite conservative efforts, those extinctions are still common enough to make headlines. According to Scientific American , in 2020, we lost several species of orchids, plants, fish, frogs, salamanders, and bats, to name a few.

If pollution, deforestation, and climate change continue unabated in the coming years, it won't be long until every native species goes the way of the flummels. According to Peter Brannan's The Ends of the World, it's important to remember that it isn't the big extinction of animals like whales and elephants that we need to be careful about in the coming years. If the bees, plankton, and other species on the lowest rungs of the food web go extinct, we will be joining them before long.