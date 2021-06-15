Activist Wins Environmental Prize for Preventing Toxic Plastics Plant in “Cancer Alley”

Sharon Lavigne is a former special education teacher, grandmother, and badass climate activist. Since 2018, as per Bloomberg, she was in court fighting a petrochemical company that wanted to build a plant for toxic plastics in her St. James Parish neighborhood, which is situated along Louisiana's "Cancer Alley." The area faced tremendous environmental racism since the 1980s, as hundreds of plants and factories have been erected there, in predominantly BIPOC communities. Residents are more susceptible to cancer than 95 percent of America.

Upon discovering the chemical company's plans, she founded RISE St. James , an organization that attended council meetings, held town halls, educated residents, and led marches against the companies releasing pollutants that were being released into the air and waterways. Some of these pollutants can cause cancer, respiratory diseases, and autoimmune hepatitis — and Lavigne was diagnosed with the latter in 2016. But the company ended its plans in September 2019 citing high costs and "changes in project scope."

And while this was a seriously huge victory for Lavigne and local residents, another complex is now looking to move in two miles from Lavigne's home. Clearly the work isn't done, but she's still eager to lead the fight for environmental justice, for the sake of her children, grandchildren, and neighbors.

“All we have is God, and we have people power,” she told Bloomberg. “Power is in the numbers.”